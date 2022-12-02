Chris Sarandon: Oscar Nominated Actor for Dog Day Afternoon & Star of Many Other Memorable Movie & TV Roles Sits Down For a 360 Conversation on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Friday December 2, 2022







The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release

December starts out with a bang on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show… Oscar nominated actor Chris Sarandon (Dog Day Afternoon) who has amassed an amazing body of work over the years in hit movies and TV roles joins “Bad” Brad Friday, December 2, 2022 for a 360 Conversation.

You will not want to miss this show…

