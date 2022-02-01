Ringside Report’s Fight Report of Recent Results and Upcoming Bouts Around The World







By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart

As easy as 1, 2, 3 or A, B, C here we have what happened, what is about to happen and what is due to happen in the boxing world from the perspective of a fan with a laptop, in the heart of Scotland. Three fights, all being talked about and talked up and not all for obvious reasons.

Flash Back – Ringside Report’s Rear View Mirror – one fight from the week past from a Scottish angle (Look it up on a map…)

UK – biggest and most notable – what should be the biggest news in the UK boxing scene

Saturday 19th November

“In Telford, and on BT Sport, light heavyweight contender, Anthony Yarde faces Stefani Koykov.”

There is much that could be said in criticism of this fight. It did not last long. It was not between two well-matched fighters, and we all learned very little from its duration.

But it was a vital fight.

After 11 months without a competitive fight, Anthony Yarde went into the ring and got Stefani Koykov out it within 3 rounds. Whilst in the square circle, he managed to show that he is ready to face his second world title fight as the contest with Artur Beterbiev was confirmed straight afterwards.

On the line shall be the light heavyweight WBC, IBF and WBO titles in a far stiffer test than he found in this quick contest. It was pretty textbook, Yarde had to soften him up, then deliver the finish and Koykov had very little resistance he could provide in response. By the third Yarde was finding little coming back at him so he just made sure that it would not lead to any overtime with a quick stoppage.

My View

There were hardly any who I could find who thought this was ever going any other way. Beterbiev, goes without saying, is a different prospect. The title fight looks like a January contest and Yarde was clear he needs to be ready by then. This was a decent tune up, but he knows that this was all that it was – he got no medals for this fight.

Yarde has always been a curious character in British boxing and I, for one, am happy to see he still has plenty to give. This was no test, except for his heart and it is full with expectation, as is ours for when he meets Beterbiev in 2023.

Fast Forward – the week to come as viewed from one side of the Atlantic

UK – biggest and most notable – what should be the biggest news in the UK boxing scene

Saturday 26th November

“At the 02 Arena, London, on BT Sport as part of the Queensberry bill, we have the WBO interim super middleweight world title fight between the unbeaten Zach Parker and the hugely experienced John Ryder.”

You can become the full champion OR you can end up taking on Canelo… Fancy it? Both John Ryder and Zach Parker do. That is the possible reward for a win in this interim WBO title fight.

In the UK, this is an absolutely cracking show, headlined by a massive domestic showdown. John Ryder, former world titlist, is playing the underdog in this fight, though his resume would suggest he could lay claim to being the A-side. He has fought the better opposition but there could be a very good argument for this being a fight between a guy on the way up – Parker – and…

Plenty of people have warned that to underestimate Ryder would be folly and disastrous. There is nobody around Parker who is guilty of doing that – at all! But Parker is one of the golden British boxers being touted as future world champions and that he has something a little bit special which could see him compete at the very highest level.

Parker has not had the same number of opponents as Ryder because he has not fought professionally as often as Ryder so the comparison, though valid, has drawbacks. Instead, we have an allrounder in Parker against a man who has managed to come through some tough times and tough fights. Adversity made John Ryder and he believes that even this late in his career destiny could be his child.

The stage is set for an absolute cracker of a fight.

My View

When there are comments and arguments about fights that are not being made, disappointment that headliners are not taking on those on their shoulders and “names” ducking from other well known world level candidates, the law of unintended consequences can throw up something you never thought you wanted.

This is it.

This is a fight nobody thought about until it got made and then everyone went, wait a minute. For me, Parker will likely win. I feel that Ryder will relish where he is, give an exceptional account of himself and walk away with pride, wishing his opponent the opportunity to become the full champion. Canelo might be a step too far right now – Alvarez has many a British fighter’s name on his belt as having beaten them – and it might be a bit early for Parker, although a very decent performance against John Ryder might change mine and many other’s opinions.

Future History – and the week to follow…

UK – biggest and most notable – what should be the biggest news in the UK boxing scene

Saturday 3rd December

In the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, the WBC heavyweight title is on the line between Tyson Fury and Derrick Chisora.

