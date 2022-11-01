Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac Dies at 79 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Sad news to report in the music world today. Christine McVie, a singer-songwriter for the legendary rock band Fleetwood Mac, passed away today. Tributes on all social media outlets have been pouring in, including a statement from members of Fleetwood Mac as they honored their colleague and friend. McVie passed in a hospital following a brief illness. She was 79.

McVie enjoyed a long and successful career as a musician. Prior to McVie becoming a member of Fleetwood Mac, McVie joined a blues band called Chicken Shack. They invited her to play keyboards/piano and to sing background vocals. The band’s debut single “It’s Okay with Me Baby” was written by McVie. She stayed with Chicken Shack for two albums. During that time McVie married Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie. McVie joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970 and became an integral member, another lead vocalist, and keyboardist. McVie recorded 14 studio albums with Fleetwood Mac. Among those albums came some of the band’s popular hits including “Dreams, “Go Your Own Way”, “Riannon”, “Little Lies”. “Gypsy”, “Don’t Stop”, “Songbird” and “Landslide”.

McVie and Fleetwood Mac were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and she was also the recipient of two Grammy Awards.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Christine McVie’s family during their time of grief.

