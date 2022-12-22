Ringside Report’s Fight Report of Recent Results and Upcoming Bouts Around The World







By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart

As easy as 1, 2, 3 or A, B, C here we have what happened, what is about to happen and what is due to happen in the boxing world from the perspective of a fan with a laptop, in the heart of Scotland. Three fights, all being talked about and talked up and not all for obvious reasons.

Flash Back – Ringside Report’s Rear View Mirror – one fight from the week past from a Scottish angle (Look it up on a map…)

UK – biggest and most notable – what should be the biggest news in the UK boxing scene

Saturday 19th November

Saturday 26th November

“At the 02 Arena, London, on BT Sport as part of the Queensberry bill, we have the WBO interim super middleweight world title fight between the unbeaten Zach Parker and the hugely experienced John Ryder.”

On the 26th of November, John Ryder became the interim WBO super middleweight World Champion with the prospect of fighting the full champion, Canelo for the title or, if the Mexican vacates, to become the full WBO champ.

Those are the basic, bold facts as the history books shall tell.

But it is, as always, not the complete story. Going into this fight Zach Parker was the fancied, up and coming young pup who was going to swan in and take the title. His trajectory was on the up and from the opening bell he appeared to be worthy of the hype. By the end of the 4th round he was, according to the judges, 3 rounds to 1 up. Ryder, though, was beginning to find his range and find Parker on the end of his fists and it looked like the fight was ready to spark into life.

Tragedy was to follow, however. In the opening exchanges of the 4th round, Parker hurt his hand and by the end of that stanza he was hurting himself every time he jabbed – not a position he wanted to be in. Having to withdraw, the greatest pain shall be to his pride, given he was so close to a world title, but he would have found the fight harder to manage as the rounds went on and nobody thought Ryder fortunate to get the stoppage win.

My View

For Ryder, there is a sense of déjà vu as he won the WBA interim title before but this time round, you feel that one of boxing’s good guys has managed to make it. This time he shall surely get that life changing fight or defend a world title at a home venue – he deserves both.

For Parker it is resurrection time, and the fact is that this young lad has the ability and the promotional team behind him to do just that. It shall not faze him, and it will not daunt him. I am looking forward to what he brings next as much as what the future holds for Ryder. It was not a satisfactory ending for either fighter BUT it allows both to walk away, pride intact, and plan their next phase – whether it is recovery or, go again…

Fast Forward – the week to come as viewed from one side of the Atlantic

UK – biggest and most notable – what should be the biggest news in the UK boxing scene

Saturday 3rd December

In the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, the WBC heavyweight title is on the line between Tyson Fury and Derrick Chisora.

Let’s be clear -nobody apart from the tens of thousands of fans who have bought tickets wanted this – right?

The heavyweight trilogy that was announced to less fanfare than a politician going into the jungle for I’m a Celebrity, bounced onto the screens and stage this week as fight week is upon us for the WBC heavyweight showdown between Derrick Chisora and Tyson Fury. In a bright and bold suit, Fury arrived and made his usual outlandish claims and predictions whilst Chisora simply smoldered.

This is an event.

Whether or not, in the midst of it, a fight breaks out that is worthy of a world title will be settled in front of around 80,000 people in a soccer stadium.

Fury is a colorful character. He has the backstory and a degree of switch on and off humility that attracts plenty of scorn and quite a few admirers. There are few who would call him a wholly divisive character, but he has that effect on people. In the past his views have been out of kilter with modern society, but he has also embraced the mental health fight which is frontline and center of most people’s everyday experience. He is difficult to ignore.

Chisora has reinvented himself and despite having over 10 defeats on his record, goes into the fight with enough of a chance that his reputation as one hell of a tough guy is likely to bring some to predict he might just pull this one off.

Why? Because he might.

Chisora is as unpredictable as Fury is mercurial and it brings the circus to town. I think we have a couple of showmen about to, in their own words, give us a massive first round which might just be the only one we see. Such an “electric” opening might just not go down well with the crowd who have paid out to see it, but Sunday morning headlines would be well worthy of the event if it were to bring a quick stoppage win.

But Fury is a master tactician, salesman and is likely to give as much as he gets – this intrigues and delights the fans alike. We hope it lives up to what it promises.

My View

This is a risk for Tyson Fury. His talk of next year going round the world and fighting 12 fighters in 12 cities in 12 months is hokum but it gets lapped up by press and public alike. What is real is that Derrick Chisora is a dangerous man. He has the ability to shock and whilst I don’t think he will, I think that you ignore him at your peril.

But…

Tyson Fury is the best heavyweight in the world – surely that will endure, and he shall get through this one without too much trouble? I am actually, not so sure…

Future History – and the week to follow…

UK – biggest and most notable – what should be the biggest news in the UK boxing scene

Tuesday 13th December 2022

In Tokyo, we have the WBO, IBF, WBC, WBA bantamweight title fight between The Monster, Naoya Inoue and Britain’s Paul Butler.

