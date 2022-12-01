Joel Greenberg Sentenced To 11 Years In Prison







By Nikki Slusher

The former Seminole County, Florida, tax collector and BFF of Matt Gaetz has been sentenced to 11 years in prison. On Thursday the disgraced Florida man received the sentence for the six criminal charges he plead guilty to, including child sex trafficking. Greenberg was also given 10 years of probation, after he is released from prison.

He has been incarcerated since 2021 and will receive credit for time served. Greenberg plead guilty to underage sex trafficking, wire fraud, stalking, identity theft, producing a fake ID card, and conspiring to defraud the US government. Initially he was facing 33 counts, which was dropped down to six due to his cooperation.

District Judge Gregory Presnell, who has spent decades on the federal bench — and has sentenced over 1,000 defendants — expressed, “I have never seen a defendant who has committed so many different types of crimes in such a relatively short period.” He continued, “To have a tax collector stealing the money he collects is truly outrageous,” Presnell said. “… All of us are victims of crimes where the public trust is abused.”

Judge Presnell did, however, praise Greenberg’s cooperation efforts against others who were involved in sex crimes, fraud, and other illicit schemes, and that it was “more than I’ve seen in 22 years.” That statement is extremely important since Greenberg has been providing investigators information on Matt Gaetz regarding the sex trafficking probe.

Per CNN’s report, “Women who attended parties with Greenberg and Gaetz previously told CNN that they participated in sex parties near Orlando that featured local political figures, young women, Venmo payments, alcohol, and drugs.” Sounds kind of groomer-ish to me.

Gaetz continues to deny the allegations but the truth always comes out eventually. No charges have been filed against the congressman yet, and a September report claimed that prosecutors recommended against indicting Gaetz, however, there’s been no evidentiary support for this and the Justice Department gets the final decision.

Fritz Scheller, Mr. Greenberg’s attorney, commented after the sentencing, “We expect the federal government to take on the hard cases and not just the easy convictions,” Scheller said while urging prosecutors to “pursue others.”

“That’s what they’re there for,” Scheller added. He emphasized that the DOJ should hold “higher-level” figures accountable for the sake of democracy. I think we all can definitely agree with him on that.

