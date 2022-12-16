“Justice Matters” Podcast Host Glenn Kirschner Returns to The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Friday December 16th, 2022 to Discuss Hot Topics







The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release

Regular guest on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Glenn Kirschner host of the popular “Justice Matters” Podcast returns to discuss hot topics with “Bad” Brad on Friday December 16, 2022.

You will not want to miss this show…

Subscribe now so you will be notified when the show is loaded to the Ringside Report Web TV Channel.

Follow Glenn on Twitter

Subscribe to Glenn’s “Justice Matters” Podcast

Follow “Bad” Brad on Twitter

Check out “Bad” Brad’s website

#MovingHumanityForward

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt