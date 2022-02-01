Ringside Report’s Fight Report of Recent Results and Upcoming Bouts Around The World







By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart

As easy as 1, 2, 3 or A, B, C here we have what happened, what is about to happen and what is due to happen in the boxing world from the perspective of a fan with a laptop, in the heart of Scotland. Three fights, all being talked about and talked up and not all for obvious reasons.

Flash Back – Ringside Report’s Rear View Mirror – one fight from the week past from a Scottish angle (Look it up on a map…)

UK – biggest and most notable – what should be the biggest news in the UK boxing scene

Tuesday 13th December 2022

“In Tokyo, we have the WBO, IBF, WBC, WBA bantamweight title fight between The Monster, Naoya Inoue and Britain’s Paul Butler.”

In Tokyo, Paul Butler fell short, having fought well, against The Monster, Naoya Inoue. Inoue is now the unbeaten, undisputed and unified bantamweight champion. Inoue has now won 21 of his 23 contests by stoppages: but Butler made him work.

Lasting until the referee stopped the fight, in the 11th round was much more than many expected but, in the end, Inoue finally caught him; Butler succumbed to a barrage of punches against which he offered very little resistance. That he lasted so long is down to the sterling work of his trainer – Joe Gallagher. Gallagher had clearly worked on a game plan that almost worked; however, Inoue was clearly well ahead on the score cards, so a points win was not in Gallagher plan, but a late stoppage?

Anything might be possible but what Gallagher gave Butler was a chance, a fighter’s opportunity, which he nearly took. And for that he deserves the praise he got from Inoue as he too was highly complimentary of opponent. Butler came to Japan to help him unify, but he kept him in the ring far longer that most of his other opponents.

My View

Inoue is now going up in weight to try and get a world title at a fourth weight division. In defeat, Butler said something which might be significant. He noted the accuracy, speed and power of Inoue. Who can’t?

But he criticized his defense. It is nearly nonexistent, perhaps because he is so fast and heavy handed that he feels with an iron chin as he has, that he doesn’t need a defense. In the lower weights that might be true, but the heavier he grows, the heavier the hands responding to him – it might be his downfall eventually…

And, of course, as he relinquishes his belts, they become available again and Butler might benefit from picking one or two world titles up as consequence…

Fast Forward – the week to come as viewed from one side of the Atlantic

UK – biggest and most notable – what should be the biggest news in the UK boxing scene

Saturday 17th December

“In Bournemouth Dan Azeez takes on Rocky Fielding for the British and Commonwealth light heavyweight titles.”

This is an old-fashioned scrap. Dan Azeez has come up the hard way. Often without a promoter, he has ploughed a lonely furrow whilst he has watched less able boxers get chances because of who they know and not what they show.

Rocky Fielding has tumbled down the hard way. A former world titlist and a guy who was in many elite fighter’s way, he has shared a ring with Canelo as well as Callum Smith but did not fare too well with either of them. He is, however, a hardy fighter with experience. It makes underestimating him easy enough and equally foolhardy.

Azeez won the Southern Area title, then the English title, is now the British champion and should he beat Fielding, will also be the Commonwealth champ. It is textbook old school rising up the ranks. And he is good. He is very good. He still has some way to go before a world title can be mentioned but he could be that good, by the middle of the following year. He may want to defend his British title again and win a Lonsdale belt outright, then get the European title before he is looking towards a world title, but he could by 2024, be right up there.

For Fielding, this is the wrong elevator. Should he win, it could see a resurgence in his career late on but there are few people who think it is possible.

My View

Fielding has had his time and the time for Azeez is now. This is a perfect fight for him as he will announce himself on the world stage, even on the periphery, with a win. For Fielding it shall always be what could have been as he came close but never got to the cigars.

I think the hungrier Azeez will stop Fielding late on, whilst Fielding might decide to either call it a day thereafter or fancy another crack at domestic level. Even with a win it would be hard to see Fielding going back up the ranks to another world title shot… but you never know…

Future History – and the week to follow…

UK – biggest and most notable – what should be the biggest news in the UK boxing scene

Friday 23rd December

In Chaco, Argentina, the super bantamweight WBO interim title is up for grabs between Debora Anahi Dionicius and Marcela Eliana Acuna.

