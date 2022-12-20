Will We Finally See Spence vs Crawford in 2023?

In terms of potential boxing fights that have been teased in recent years, they do not come much bigger than Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr. There were rumours circulating throughout the first half of 2022 the fight would take place in November but that has been and gone. So, if the fight is going to take place, it will be in 2023 but will the fans who have been patient be rewarded with the bout?

The History

Both Spence and Crawford have been calling each other out in the media for years. The welterweight boxers are both undefeated and have come close to meeting each other in the ring many times, only for the fight never to go ahead. This has only increased the tension between the pair of boxers and the sense of anticipation around the fight. In fact, we can go back to 2018 to find the first murmurs of a meeting between Spence and Crawford.

Boxing Records

Crawford’s professional boxing record reveals a 100% success rate from 39 fights, with 30 wins coming by way of knockout. Seven of those 39 fights have been at welterweight, with the most recent coming on the 10th of December against David Avanesyan. Crawford stopped Avanesyan in the sixth round to retain the WBO welterweight title. Spence last fought in April 2022 and beat Yordenis Ugás by TKO to retain the WBC and IBF welterweight titles plus win the WBA (Super) welterweight title. Spence has won all 28 of his fights as a professional and 22 wins have come by way of knockout. Spence has held a welterweight title since 2017 and is currently a unified welterweight world champion. With such fantastic records, it is easy to see why boxing fans want to see Spence and Crawford meet in the squared circle.

Will the Fight Happen in 2023?

Considering how previous attempts have failed when trying to get Spence and Crawford in the ring together, many fans are pessimistic about the chances of the fight ever happening. If it did happen, it would likely be held in Las Vegas, with the MGM Grand being the prime venue for the big fights in the city. Las Vegas combines the glitz and glamour of a big night of boxing with the casinos to make a special weekend of entertainment. Not only can you play at the popular land-based casinos in Las Vegas but when you leave the city, you can continue to play online at one of the many top casinos featured at MrCasinova.com.

When it comes to staging a fight between two big-name, undefeated professional boxers, there is a lot on the line. Money talks and that is going to be a major issue when discussing the fight in 2023. Both men want to be paid what they feel they deserve and that will be one of the major obstacles. There will be other factors behind the scenes that will have to be decided but both fighters must know it would be a major disappointment if they do not meet each other during their careers.

Spence in 32 years old and Crawford 35, so time is running out. If they are going to meet in their prime, there can be no more delays and if the fight is going to happen, it must be in 2023.