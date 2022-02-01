Ringside Report’s Fight Report of Recent Results and Upcoming Bouts Around The World







By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart

As easy as 1, 2, 3 or A, B, C here we have what happened, what is about to happen and what is due to happen in the boxing world from the perspective of a fan with a laptop, in the heart of Scotland. Three fights, all being talked about and talked up and not all for obvious reasons.

Flash Back – Ringside Report’s Rear View Mirror – one fight from the week past from a Scottish angle (Look it up on a map…)

UK – biggest and most notable – what should be the biggest news in the UK boxing scene

Saturday 17th December

“In Bournemouth Dan Azeez takes on Rocky Fielding for the British and Commonwealth light heavyweight titles.”

This looked like an old -fashioned dust up, and it ended up with an ending most of us predicted. The old made way for the new as Dan Azeez stopped Rocky Fielding in the 8th round. Up until that point Azeez had sought to stop Fielding by hunting him down and slowly managing to strip his resistance from him.

This was a fight that Azeez was in command of from the first bell. He set the pace and the younger fighter knew that he could probably outlast the more experienced Fielding. Worryingly at times, Azeez’s head was less on Fielding’s chest and more in Fielding’s face and he got a few warnings as well as hearing complaints from both Fielding himself and Fielding’s trainer, Jamie Moore in his corner. To progress further he may have to deal with that as referees will start to look to penalize him as he goes up the ladder. He dropped Fielding in the 7th before the referee stepped in, in the 8th, to stop the punishment.

Perhaps an indication of just how honest Fielding may be with his career trajectory was the fact that he came in a pound over the weight limit for both belts – the British and Commonwealth light heavyweight championships. In the end only Azeez was fighting to win the Commonwealth belt, the British belt now safely secure as Fielding could not win it. A proud fighter, Fielding would have not wanted to enter the ring with a missed opportunity, but perhaps it indicated that he knew where on the pugilistic map he now found himself. A former Canelo opponent, now living back home, having tasted life abroad, Fielding has the cliché – of boxing has given me more than I could have dreamt – upon which to look back on with fondness as Azeez now looks to make 2023, a significant year for himself.

My View

Dan Azeez wants the European title. Boxxer and Sky shall now combine to provide that for him. From there a world title awaits in some form, but Azeez is not the finished article. He is game, skilled and has the heart. What he lacks is finesse and if he does not address that in the gym, he may find himself falling a little short of his dreams. BUT he has a tremendous backing in that gym and has Buddy McGirt in his corner – and that is what dreams can be made of…

Fast Forward – the week to come as viewed from one side of the Atlantic

UK – biggest and most notable – what should be the biggest news in the UK boxing scene

Friday 23rd December

“In Chaco, Argentina, the super bantamweight WBO interim title is up for grabs between Debora Anahi Dionicius and Marcela Eliana Acuna.”

With Ségolène Lefebvre holding the full title, the interim belt held by Dionicius is up for grabs in a fight which is a rematch at a weight below what they previously fought at. In that contest, for the WBO interim featherweight title, Dionicius won on points.

Now I know very, very little about either fighter but between them they have had 99 fights! Who said there were not experienced fighters on the female pro circuit!

My View

When you know so little – what right do you have to an opinion? Well… this is the kind of fight which needs to have more prominence and given we do have fighters in the UK around this weight category – Ellie Scotney, Katie Healy – it might be a route for them to realize their ambitions…

Whatever the result, it shall register somewhere with someone and hopefully we can see the belt, if not the victor, make it to these shores to give one of ours the chance to win a world title… But these are hardy fighters and given their experience… it could prove a testy time for any fighter to take the belt from them – looking forward to this one…

Future History – and the week to follow…

UK – biggest and most notable – what should be the biggest news in the UK boxing scene

I shall be back – the week beginning the 9th of January… Happy Holidays, fight fans!

