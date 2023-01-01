5X NYT Best Selling Author, Retired Navy CTICS (SW), Terrorism Expert, Ukrainian Legionnaire & True Patriot Malcolm Nance Is the Special Guest on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Friday December 30, 2022
The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release
Malcolm Nance is a 5X NYT bestselling author. A career Navy man who gave 20 years to his country during war and peace who is a terrorism expert. On top of all of that, this year, he became a Ukrainian Legionnaire. Nance sits with fellow retired Navy man “Bad” Brad on Friday December 30, 2022 for a 360 conversation.
You will not want to miss this show…
Subscribe now so you will be notified when the show is loaded to the Ringside Report Web TV Channel.
Follow Malcolm on Twitter
Subscribe to Malcolm’s Substack Newsletter
Follow “Bad” Brad on Twitter
Check out “Bad” Brad’s website
#MovingHumanityForward