Ringside Report Reviews The Sandman – Entertainment News
By Janet Grace
Morpheus, The King of Dreams, along with a plethora of mythological, biblical creatures and characters, come together in this smorgasbord of a story; originally a DC comic series, whereupon The King, being suddenly released from an almost century capture by a mere evil mortal, goes in search of that which was stolen from him long ago.
This dark world dramatic, sometimes horrific, sometimes comedic series transcends Heavens, Hells and everything in between making its way into a slow-burning, snailed pace fantasy, traveling through time and; sorry to say, in my view, wasting yours. It did put me to sleep better than night time cold remedy, that it did. Despite my dismay, it has been proven to quell the hunger of those who follow the series and for fans of this outer world super-hero, the reviews received by others, have been a trifle short of marvelous.
IMDb gave this sleeper a 7/7.
Rotten Tomatoes gave it an 87%.
I gave it a: find something else to watch, unless darker, slower than Batman burns, fit your groove.
Creators: Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith, Mike Dringenberg, Jill Thompson, Shawn McManus.
Directed by Louise Hooper
Main Cast:
Tom Sturridge
Gwendolyn Christie
Jenna Coleman
Boyd Holbrook
Mason Alexander Park
David Thewlis
Kirby Howe Il-Baptiste
Charles Dance
Razane Jammal
Patton Oswalt
Mellissanthi Mahut
Joely Richardson
Mark Hamill
Stephen Fry
Vivienne Archeampong
Niamh Walsh
Vanesu Samunyai
John Cameron Mitchell
Ferdinand Kingsley
Cassie Clare
Arthur Darvill
Dinita Gohil
Sandra James-Young
Richard Fleeshman
Andi Osho
Donna Preston
Lloyd Everitt
Cara Horgan
Asim Chaudhry
Eddie Karanja
Benedick Blythe
Sanjeev Bhaskar
Gianni Calchetti
Nina Wadia
Danny Kirrane
Sounds Faress
Paterson Joseph
William Hope
Douglas Russell
