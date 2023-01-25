RingSide Report

Former Senior Executive of the Church of Scientology International (CSI) & Sea Org Member Mike Rinder is the Special Guest Wednesday January 25, 2023 on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show



 

The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release

Former senior executive of the Church of Scientology International (CSI) & Sea Org Member Mike Rinder sits down with “Bad” Brad on Wednesday  January 25, 2023 for a 360 Conversation.

You will not want to miss this show…

Pick up Mike’s Book “A BILLION YEARS” HERE

