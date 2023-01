Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🇺🇲🇺🇦

When you watch this MAGA crazy try to kill Paul Pelosi with a hammer to the head I want you to remember America's current Speaker of the House thought it was hilarious & joked about using the Speaker's gavel to hit Nancy Pelosi. McCarthy is unfit to serve.

