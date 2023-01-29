Former Child Star Lisa Loring Who Played Wednesday Addams Dead at 64 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Actress Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams on the sitcom THE ADDAMS FAMILY (1964-1966) passed away January 29, 2023, in Burbank, California after suffering a massive stroke. She was 64.

Loring was cast as the iconic Wednesday Addams when she was just six years old. Being the first to play the role, Loring paved the way for future for actresses Christina Ricci and Jenna Ortega, who famously put their own spin on the character.

Loring’s additional film and TV credits include THE GIRL FROM U.N.C.L.E. (1966-1967), HALLOWEEN WITH THE ADDAMS FAMILY (1977), FANTASY ISLAND (1977-1984), and AS THE WORLD TURNS ( 1956-2010).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Lisa Loring’s family during their time of grief.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt