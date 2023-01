Dr. Haidak (JP), Psy.D. 🇺🇸🇮🇱🏳️‍🌈

@JHaidak

Hey @laurenboebert! I think it’s great you voluntarily wore a mask on the plane to protect yourself and others, but why not say that. Oh wait. That’s right. You lie to your constituents and the no mask is all a show for them.