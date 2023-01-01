Judge Rules Lawsuit Against Rittenhouse May Proceed







By Nikki Slusher

A federal judge ruled on Wednesday that a lawsuit against Kyle Rittenhouse, by the father of one of the men he shot and killed, can proceed. In 2020, Rittenhouse killed Huber, 26, Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, 27. Rittenhouse was acquitted in November 2021 of the charges. Now Anthony Huber’s parents are ready to see their day of justice in court.

The civil rights lawsuit claims that Rittenhouse, who was 17 years-old at the time, conspired with officers to harm protesters. It also details allegations that officers enabled a dangerous situation to escalate and happen that evening which violated Mr. Huber’s son’s rights resulting in his death. The Kenosha riots were due to the officer involved shooting that paralyzed Jacob Blake just a few nights prior.

US District Judge Lynn Adelina dismissed motions filed by Rittenhouse and the government defendants to dismiss the case on Wednesday. As the case proceeds I hope that the family of Anthony Huber can finally get some sort of victory in this senseless tragedy.

