MAGA House Members Wear Rifle Pins







By Nikki Slusher

In the latest story about another tasteless act by a group of classless clowns, the MAGA House members flaunted new pins on their lapels — of an AR-15. Being the great American patriots that they claim to be, I must emphasize here how these members replaced the usual American flag pins with ones of rifles. Makes sense since they stick to their oath to the NRA and not the Constitution.

We’ve already had more mass shootings than days in 2023. Yet for some reason these members of Congress can’t read the room. Americans are tired of being gunned down, many who have been affected in some way by gun violence. The audacity to flaunt these pins so proudly is the equivalent of spitting in our faces.

It’s clear when you read between the lines how little to no f*cks are given about the American people and protecting the gun manufacturers is more of their prerogative. Vote these tacky domestic terrorists out of office for the love of God folks.

