Legendary Composer Burt Bacharach Dies at 94 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Legendary composer Burt Bacharach, known for writing classic pop hits such as “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head” and “That’s What Friends Are For”, passed away February 8, 2023 of natural causes at his Los Angeles home. He was 94.

Bacharach, a six-time Grammy winner and three-time Academy Award winner has composed hundreds of pop songs from the late 1950s through the 1980s and wrote songs for music greats such as Dionne Warwick, Tom Jones and Neil Diamond, among others. Bacharach’s music has appeared in many film and television productions. He is one of the most important composers of 20th century popular music.

Songs from his extensive discography include “Do You Know the Way to San Jose”, “I Say a Little Prayer”, “What the World Needs Now”, “What’s New Pussycat?”, “Walk on By”, “Wishin’ and Hopin’”, and “A House is Not a Home”.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Burt Bacharach’s family during their time of grief.

