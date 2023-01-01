Donald Trump Posts Photo Alleging Ron DeSantis Is A Groomer







By Nikki Slusher

Most of us on the left have come to the same conclusion about America’s radical right — that all their accusations are them projecting onto others what they’re actually doing. I’ve always said that when Trump starts turning on his own we should believe him, it’ll be the only time he ever speaks the truth. That day is coming soon for Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis is Trump’s competition for the GOP’s presidential 2024 nomination. So naturally the former president is going to sabotage his contender. This week Donald Trump decided it was time to unleash a new attack against Gov. DeSantis. The younger Trump shared a photo of DeSantis allegedly drinking what appears to be a bottle of beer with teenage girls at a party. At the time of the photo DeSantis was a high school teacher.

The accusation of DeSantis being a “groomer” could potentially end his political career. Trump has already alleged that he was the reason DeSantis won his gubernatorial race in 2018. Considering there’s pictures of Matt Gaetz, Ron DeSantis, and the disgraced Joel Greenberg hanging out I think it’s something that should not be ignored and investigated.

