Actress Stella Stevens Dies at 84 – Entertainment News

By Geoffrey Huchel

Stella Stevens, known for her roles in THE NUTTY PROFESSOR (1963) and THE POSEIDON ADVENTURE (1972), passed away February 17, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. It was reported that Stevens was in hospice care with Stage 7 Alzheimer’s. She was 84.

Stella Stevens was born Estelle Eggelston on October 1, 1938. Her career began in 1959, when she was cast in the film SAY ONE FOR ME (1959), which marked her film debut. Stevens found success in both film and television. One of her more notable roles was starring opposite Elvis Presley in GIRLS! GIRLS! GIRLS! (1962).

Her additional filmography includes BONANZA (1959-1973), THE COURTSHIP OF EDDIE’S FATHER (1963), THE SILENCERS (1966), WHERE ANGELS GO, TROUBLE FOLLOWS (1968), POLICE STORY (1973-1987), WONDER WOMAN (1975-1979), MURDER IN PEYTON PLACE (1977), THE OREGON TRAIL (1976-1978), THE LOVE BOAT 1977-1987), FANTASY ISLAND (1977-1984), MURDER, SHE WROTE (1984-1996), NASH BRIDGES (1996-2001), and GENERAL HOSPITAL (1963-).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Stella Stevens’s family during their time of grief.

