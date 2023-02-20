The War On Florida’s Public Education







By Nikki Slusher

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis is waging yet another one of his political war stunts. While completely unshocking, it certainly is appalling at how far the rumored possible Republican 2024 presidential candidate will go to own the libs. This week DeSantis decided he wants to pull all of the College Board’s Advanced Placement courses because he didn’t like their response to his ban of AP African American studies in the state.

MoRon started off the week announcing that he may eliminate the courses which is due to his weeks-long feud between the educational board and DeSantis. The governor ignited the battle over the content being taught in the classes that he labeled as “woke” indoctrination. Last month the Florida Department of Education— run by DeSantis loyalists — rejected the AP African American studies course that DeSantis falsely claimed was pushing a “political agenda” which he compared to Marxism.

The College Board finally released a statement labeling his remarks as “slander” and a “PR stunt.” During the conference DeSantis shared that he’s spoken with Florida state House Speaker Paul Renner (R-FL) about having the legislature potentially “reevaluate” the courses being offered. He also suggested “other vendors” may offer similar programs to AP, which gives high schoolers a chance to take a college level course and receive college credit for it.

“This College Board—nobody elected them to anything,” DeSantis said. “They’re just kind of there and provide this service, and you can utilize those services or not.” I’m not sure about you but I don’t want the guy (who was photographed with his teenage minor female high school students with a bottle in hand at a party) deciding what should be taught in the classroom. It’s giving grooming vibes.

