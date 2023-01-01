60 Seconds with Genie Francis







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

We all know Genie Francis as Laura Spencer on General Hospital for which she won an Emmy in 2007. In “North and South” she played Patrick Swayze’s sister Brett Main Hazard. Currently she is still playing Laura Spence so go check her out!

KB: Did you always want to be an actress?

From as early as I can remember, yes.

KB: In 1977 you got the role as Laura Spencer in General Hospital which you still play today with some interruptions over the years How did you get this part, and does it never get boring to play the same role for more than 40 years?

I auditioned. Yes, but it also can get boring doing a yearlong run in a play, the job is to keep it interesting for the viewer.

KB: In 1985 you played the role of Brett Main in North & South: How did you get this part and how was it working with such a great cast?

I auditioned. It was very exciting. I actually felt a bit intimidated by all the superstars I was surrounded by.

KB: I read that you owned a store called The Cherished Home in Maine. What did you sell?

Home goods and gifts.

KB: If you were to offer the lead in a movie or TV show and you could pick 2 other actors to star with you: Who would you pick and why?

Robert DeNiro, need you ask? Kirsten Dunst because I admire her.

KB: Do you have a favorite movie? What is it and why?

Wizard of Oz. It’s a classic from early childhood on. I never get tired of watching it.

KB: What are you currently doing beside playing Laura Spencer in General Hospital?

Painting, gardening, playing chess and spending as much time with my kids as I can and knitting everybody hats!

