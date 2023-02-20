Special Counsel Subpoenas Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner







By Nikki Slusher

The special counsel investigating Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election has taken things up a notch. This week Jack Smith has subpoenaed both Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, the former president’s daughter and son-in-law who were paid White House staffers during his train wreck one term. The subpoena is specifically related to the actions leading up to and on January 6th by the former president and his allies conducted in an attempt to prevent his eviction from the Oval Office.

Back in November Jack Smith was appointed to oversee the Trump investigation as well as his potential mishandling of classified documents after his presidency, along with his obstruction of their retrieval by government officials. Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence was subpoenaed by Smith earlier this month; Pence is currently fighting to avoid cooperation with the special counsel. To me this sounds like Pence either knows everything Trump and his allies were doing was illegal or he doesn’t want to upset the Trump base in case he decides to run in the 2024 presidential election.

Javanka (aka Jared & Ivanka) have yet to comment on the situation but I really look forward to when they do. Can’t wait to see who else the special counsel will be subpoenaing and what it’ll mean for the investigations.

