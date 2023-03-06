The Young and The Restless Legendary Actor Eric Braeden is the Special Guest Monday March 6, 2023 on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show







The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release

Legendary award winning actor Eric Braeden from The Young and The Restless where he has played Victor Newman for decades as well as star of movies and other TV work, sits down with “Bad” Brad on Monday March 6, 2023 for a 360 Conversation.

You will not want to miss this show…

Subscribe now so you will be notified when the show is loaded to the Ringside Report Web TV Channel.

Follow Eric on Twitter

Check out Eric’s website

Follow “Bad” Brad on Twitter

#MovingHumanityForward