Tom Sizemore Dead at 61- Entertainment News











By Geoffrey Huchel

Actor Tom Sizemore, known for roles in SAVING PRIVATE RYAN (1998) and BLACK HAWK DOWN (2001), passed away March 3, 2023, in a Los Angeles area hospital. Sizemore had been receiving treatment after suffering a brain aneurysm in mid-February, causing him to collapse and lose consciousness. His family made the difficult decision to remove him from life support. Sizemore was 61.

Sizemore, a Detroit native, began his acting career in the late 1980s. His earliest film appearance was in Oliver Stone’s BORN ON THE FOURTH OF JULY (1989). His other early films were LOCK UP (1989), and HARLEY DAVIDSON and the MARLBORO MAN (1991). With over 200 credits, Sizemore’s additional filmography includes BLUE STEEL (1990), CHINA BEACH (1988-1991), POINT BREAK (1991), HEART AND SOULS (1993), TRUE ROMANCE (1993), WYATT EARP (1994), NATURAL BORN KILLERS (1994), STRANGE DAYS (1995), ENEMY OF THE STATE (1998), PEARL HARBOR (2001), DREAMCATCHER (2003), RED (2008), CRASH (2008-2009), IT’S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA (2005-), LUCIFER (2016-2021), SHOOTER (2016-2018), TWIN PEAKS (2017), and COBRA KAI (2018-2023).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Tom Sizemore’s family during their time of grief.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt