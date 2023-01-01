Humans Have to Stand Up If Humanity Is Going to Survive!







By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart

As I sit in my Kailyard I often wonder about the future.

Even a Haggis runs downhill…

What a year that has been. I could reflect on the past year personally and think it has been an exceptional year for this or a terrible year for that, as there have been surprises aplenty and some things have worked out well for some and not so for others. My social media could back up that tale and tell everyone that we have something each to contribute and that we have much to still do to achieve a little more this and slightly less that in our lives.

But I do not live in a war zone.

I do not lift my children from their beds, put them in an inadequate dinghy and pray to my God it shall help rescue me.

I do not take help from someone who charges me so much that when I meet my destination I am enslaved to that debt.

I am very lucky.

In the last year Ukrainian and warzone refugee families have to face all of that and a little bit more.

And we have courage aplenty on the ground in Kherson, Mariupol and a variety of regions like Donbas which we had never heard about before the tanks ran over them, the Russian soldiers invaded, and the world stood still.

Some of us are still standing still, hoping and praying.

But we have courage, and we have the ability to see the bravery of others and we can take heart from it.

Then there are some who want nothing more than to avoid their responsibilities as a member of the human race.

Over here, we see her. The one in the white dress with the balloon. The one with the courage to chase a victim down a street and shout insults.

Fair fa, yer corrupt greetin’ face,

Grand chieftain o the puddin place…

Dear Marjorie, here’s the thing, hen.

You stand in your heels with your cosmetics plastered because a man and a woman stood with neither and fought.

You mouth falsehoods and insults with venom because a man and a woman stood and gave their all.

You desecrate the veterans who gave their ultimate sacrifice because you stand upon their shoulders and destroy their service by your actions.

And why?

Because those veterans and men and women, went out to quietly and loudly give of their sacrifice. They believed that any tyrant was their enemy and any man or woman suffering at the hands of said tyrant should be their friend. They took the opportunity to say no, and they said it with pride. They did not whimper and hide behind lame apologies but stood tall looking for the truth before pronouncing the truth. They did not see “their” truth but a universal one.

And that truth is that unless the human race has the dignity to stand up to bullies and tyrants what happens is that people disappear – not the ones that ought to be silent, but the ones effective in their opposition. Once they have gone, then the less brave are removed and from their absence we notice a silence but instead of challenging it Marjories meekly comply and find a champion who shall ignore the truths around them but engage in telling all who speak the truth they are liars and all lies shall be their new shiny and radical policies. For they shall find other Marjorie’s amongst them who will, like obedient seals take on that role.

You know the role?

Chief cheerleader. Because they shall believe that by being loyal reward shall be theirs, unlike all others who seek rewards not for themselves but for all others.

They shall not be Marjories. But they shall be imperfect. They shall not conform but they shall know the ugliness of truth because they shall watch bullets fly over them and they shall not cower but stand to defend their freedoms and their communities. They shall stand next to the neighbor they disliked, the person from across the street with whom they seldom agreed and they shall affirm solidarity with each of them whilst the Marjories shall do what?

They shall find a cause that costs them nothing but provides temporary riches. And once they have been made rich, the bright and intelligent shall leave. For those left standing shall find that the brave shall conquer and win. They shall then stop fighting against an enemy from without, that does not believe in democracy but turn to those who refused to support the very ideals from which they daily benefit and look at the enemy within.

The sycophants of the liars and the cowards with their lies shall have nowhere to hide.

And dear Marjorie, when the brave have accomplished beating back tyranny more bravely than the speeches of a thousand Marjories there shall be a poll. And one day people shall ask what become of that Marjorie and you know what, people shall wonder but that shall be the extent of their concern. We shall all go on and enjoy what we have and thank any God that we are not with that which tried to poison us before and so be gone Ivy, off to poison another tree.

The Ukrainian tree of Freedom grows and when it flourishes we do not cower under its branches but climb it to see what else we can achieve.

And you wonder why people think Putin is behind the GOP and Trump? But then again, the whole idea that the GOP exists as anything other than somebody’s puppy dog is difficult to believe or to fathom. But, dear Marjorie, you won’t know why because there are none so blind as those who cannot see and when you think there is an easy thing to do, you will find that queue and not join it but try to lead it as a even a haggis runs downhill.

A view from the new Kailyard or, how you look over there, from over here…

(Kailyard n. a cabbage patch, often attached to a school of writing – the Kailyard School – a genre of overly sentimental and sweet Scottish literature from the late 19th century where sentimental and nostalgic tales are told in escapist tales of fantasy, but here we seek to reverse it by making the Kailyard Observations of effective invective comment from that looks not to return to the past but to launch us into a better future by the one Donald worth believing…

Even a Haggis runs downhill – Spoken when a cowardly action is observed meaning that it does not take a particularly brave soldier to run downhill.

