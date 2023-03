If you're about #MovingHumanityForward & fighting for Democracy, you will hear from others that are as well on my show…

You're invited to subscribe to the The "Bad" Brad Berkwitt Show…

It costs NOTHING to subscribe…https://t.co/lIRgmXm98H

— Official Account of (Activist) "Bad" Brad Berkwitt (@BadBradRSR) March 6, 2023