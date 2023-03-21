Packy’s World: Donald Trump is a Putz, Classic Boxing, My Pal Al and Mike Rinder Gets the Coveted Chutzpah Award!







By Packy “Boom Boom” Goldstein

Oy vay are you going to hear about it today! I know RSR readers I have been off for far too long! Yes, Bradley, I know you want me to write about boxing! Hold onto your bagels over there in that great state of Indiana boychick! And if you think it’s great, Packy has some property in the Everglades I can sell you cheap!

Donald Trump… This blowhard McDonald’s eating schmuck by far is the biggest putz in the entire state of Florida and that is saying a lot with our Governor Ron DeSantis! I’ve lived in Florida for decades and know many Putz’s. The only thing Trump needs to run for is Lead Kitchen Server in any federal prison!

Classic Boxing… I just watched the short, but tons of hype around it 1979 heavyweight fight between Earnie Shavers and Kenny Norton. Two boxing legends we lost in the last decade. Shavers stopped Norton in the first round that led to his second shot at Larry Holmes for his Heavyweight Championship of the World later in 1979. Holmes would stop Shavers, but not after Earnie dropped Larry with an overhand right that had him out until he hit the canvas in the 7th round. No fighter in history other than Ali, had better recuperative powers than Holmes.

My Pal Al… It’s been almost a quarter of a century since Al left us, but I am here to tell you Bradley proudly keeps his memory alive. I know even today; he still deeply grieves the loss of his father. I’m not on social media or that thing called Tooter or whatever it is called like Bradley is. I hear he has loyal dedicated following there with people who are fighting for democracy and Moving Humanity Forward. Two things Al did throughout his life…

Chutzpah Award Recipient…

Mike Rinder gets the coveted Chutzpah Award… I watched Bradley’s show on that Tube You thing with Mike about the Cult of Scientology he used to be in for decades. Oy vay, you want to talk about losing your bagels behind some insanity? If Scientology is not a C-U-L-T, then I am Errol Flynn…

