Retired Career Navy Man Who Served 20 Years & 28 Days During Two Wars Is Disgusted With Donald Trump & His MAGA Cult- Military News
I live in a country that I defended for 20 years and 28 days during two wars. In 2023, many in it support a traitor that caused an insurrection on J6 still named Trump!
That is truly a sad commentary on all the veterans who gave for this country who are not #VeteransForTrump! pic.twitter.com/gSe7KWLUEL
— Official Account of (Activist) “Bad” Brad Berkwitt (@BadBradRSR) March 10, 2023
Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt