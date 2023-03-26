Rep. Lauren Boebert Will Be A Grandma At 36







By Nikki Slusher

Rep. Lauren Boebert entered our lives about three years ago and has taken us on a whirlwind of insanity since. Her personal politics and multiple scandals combined with her personal life have given us headline after headline. This week the 36-year-old Colorado Republican congresswoman made a surprising announcement — her 17-year-old son Tyler is expecting his first child in April making her a grandmother in her mid-30s.

Boebert said that her and her husband Jayson “are so excited to welcome this new life into our family.” She also praised high teen pregnancy and birth rates in rural areas stating this as evidence that such communities “value life” per Business Insider’s report. “I’m going to tell you all for the first time in a public setting that not only am I a mom of four boys but come April, I will be a ‘gigi’ to a brand new grandson,” Boebert said during her speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event in Florida last week.

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in the Boebert clan. Lauren herself dropped out of high school as a teenager when she became pregnant with her first son. She later earned her GED after failing the exam multiple times prior in 2020. “Now my son, when I approached him and told him, ‘Tyler, I’m going to be a 36-year-old grandmother,’ he said, ‘Well, didn’t you make Granny a 36-year-old granny?'” she said. “I said, ‘Yes, I did.’ ‘Well, then it’s hereditary,'” Boebert’s son jokingly said.

The congresswoman claimed her top concern when she found out that her son’s 15-year-old girlfriend was pregnant was that they were going to “choose life.” The self-proclaimed “ultra MAGA” representative is a staunch anti-abortion supporter. She’s also been vocal about her stance against teaching sexual education in public schools to students. Seems to me like maybe the entire Boebert clan could use a course refresher.

“There’s something special about rural conservative communities — they value life. If you look at teen pregnancy rates throughout the nation, well, they’re the same in rural and urban areas,” Boebert said. “However, abortion rates are higher in urban areas, and teen mom rates are higher in rural conservative areas because we understand the preciousness of the life that is about to be born.”

As many pointed out this week, the age difference between Boebert’s son and his girlfriend places him in the statutory rape category according to Colorado’s laws. The age of consent in Colorado is 16; however, considering her son is a high schooler and only two years older than his soon-to-be baby mama he would likely be covered under state Romeo and Juliet laws. In Colorado, this means minors age 15 and 16 may have consensual sexual relations with partners that are less than 10 years older than them.

One of my best friends had a baby a few months after graduating high school, and she is an excellent mother so I am not here to put Boebert’s minor son and girlfriend down. I truly hope they are great parents and have a strong support system during this transition to parenthood. But this is a big wake up call to others that Boebert’s (and the entire GOP’s) stance on avoiding sexual education results in one thing — higher rates of unexpected teen pregnancies and STIs.

Please talk to your children about sex. It’s uncomfortable but it’s a part of life and prioritizing their health is what’s important. Be smart, be safe, be open to these conversations. It’s the only way to successfully educate them.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt