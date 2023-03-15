Navy War Veteran of Two Wars Is Disgusted by Republican Congressman George Santos & Calls The Republican Party Out – Breaking News
Anywhere else, but the Republican Party George/Anthony/Kitara Santos would have been fired for cause!
There is not a Republican in Congress who should open their motherfucking mouths on anything when it comes to our rights, taxes, laws or anything else! pic.twitter.com/wgeaqNa1cm
— Official Account of (Activist) “Bad” Brad Berkwitt (@BadBradRSR) March 15, 2023
