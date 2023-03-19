Career Navy Veteran Goes Viral After Posting Video About His Disgust of #VeteransForTrump Turning US Flag Upside Down in Protest of His Pending Indictment
This is to every traitor Veteran for Trump who have decided to fly their US Flag upside down because he told you to protest his pending indictment next week!
The country is not in distress!
Make this go VIRAL… pic.twitter.com/jmaZP09xmL
— Official Account of (Activist) "Bad" Brad Berkwitt (@BadBradRSR) March 19, 2023
