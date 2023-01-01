Recap Of Trump’s Waco Rally







By Nikki Slusher

Future prisoner and current Republican 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump continued his pity party tour in Waco, Texas, this weekend. Unsurprisingly the one-term, twice impeached former president took the time to repeat his false claims to his cult members. He also pushed unsubstantiated attacks against the integrity of the multiple investigations into his alleged misconduct; something he is well known for.

Before he started the lying hour, he took the stage to do the national anthem/prayer to his released song with the Jan. 6th choir (which is just the Jan. 6th prisoners singing over the phone from prison with Trump’s voice over theirs). I’m still hopeful Trump will do an updated version where he is also calling from prison.

Trump alleged “prosecutorial misconduct” against NY prosecutor Alvin Bragg for the probe into Trump’s hush money payment for his affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels. It’s important to note these are the same charges Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen was convicted for and served prison time for — if one involved is guilty then I think all involved should receive the same punishment. CNN also did a wonderful breakdown fact checking his rally speech and I’m going to share a few highlights with you all.

Trump started by reminding attendees that he actually won the 2020 election but it was “rigged.” He said,”We won in 2016. We won by much more in 2020 but it was rigged.” Later on Trump reiterated this, saying “It’s a rigged system. Like we had a rigged election.” Now looking at the facts in reality — President Joe Biden received seven million more votes than Trump, with the final electoral count at 306-232 victory for Biden. The margin was 51.3% to Trump’s 46.8%.

Regarding China (because he can’t help himself) the former guy reiterated a fictitious claim he made over 100 times while he was president. He claimed that when he was in the Oval Office that the U.S. had a trade deficit of over $500 billion with China, saying “China was ripping us off, making $600 billion a year.” Now back to the reality the rest of us live in — the U.S. never had a trade deficit of $600 billion with China; the pre-Trump deficit was $367 billion in 2015 and $418 billion under Trump. It has fallen back under $400 billion since Trump’s been gone. Thanks President Biden!

Continuing on with China, Trumpy dumpy falsely claimed again that no other president — except for him — had generated revenue with China’s tariffs. He said, “We put massive tariffs, we took hundreds and hundreds of billions of dollars out of China. No other president took anything out of China — not 10 cents.” The U.S. has had tariffs on China for over two centuries, folks. According to a 2019 report “the US generated an “average of $12.3 billion in custom duties a year from 2007 to 2016, according to the U.S. International Trade Commission DataWeb.” Also, American importers pay the tariffs, not Chinese exporters. Under Trump it can be found that Americans were covering the majority of the burden — not China!

It wouldn’t be a Trump cult meeting without bringing up immigration and the wall. Trump claimed, “I built hundreds of miles of wall and completed that task, totally as promised.” Approximately 458 miles of the border wall had been completed under Trump, but over 280 miles were still left without the barrier. This doesn’t include the parts of Trump’s wall that fell over due to a breeze…

He continued to claim that immigration was a major issue in the U.S. and how we are letting Latin American gang members just enter the country. “The buses taking really bad people back into Honduras and El Salvador, Guatemala and other countries, they wouldn’t allow us to go. So, I said to them, ‘Well, how are we going to get them out?’ They said, ‘Well, sir, we can’t get them out. We gave up years ago, under the Obama administration ’cause they won’t take ’em back,'” Trump said. This is just unequivocally bullshit.

He also blabbered about immigration, Obama, Ukraine, Nord Stream 2, and Michael Bloomberg’s 2020 presidential campaign spending. It was by far the usual “I’m the best, no one’s ever done it like me” unhinged spiel that any sane person would immediately press the mute button on. For a full analysis and fact-check of the speech, I highly recommend checking out Tara Subramaniam and Daniel Dales’ article on CNN as it’s extremely entertaining to read.

