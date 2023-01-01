Kanye West Claims He Likes Jewish People Now – Idiot News







By Nikki Slusher

It really feels like we’ve hit a glitch in the matrix when Kanye West decides to return to Instagram just to share his love for Jewish people. The same guy who was going to go “death con 3 on Jewish people” back in October expressed his newfound epiphany captioning a poster of the film 21 Jump Street remake which starred Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill. If you don’t know, Jonah Hill is a Jewish actor and somehow has brought out the closest thing to an apology West is capable of giving.

Here’s what Kanye’s full post read verbatim: “Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again. No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people. No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you.”

You may like Jewish people now but that doesn’t mean they like you back. The fact that he had the audacity to even post this as if he’s had a spiritual revelation is how incongruous West’s reality is compared to everyone else’s. I actually do hope that this is a positive step in the right direction for his beliefs, but with Kanye you really never know.

