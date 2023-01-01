Florida Agents Report “No Lewd Acts” At Drag Show







By Nikki Slusher

Dictator/Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has been working hard on the important issues like banning books, AP classes, and waging war with Disney. Now, following the lead of Tennessee, DeSantis is going after drag shows in the Sunshine State. The escalating focus by legislators could result in new restrictions similar to legislation being proposed by the “party of freedom” nationwide.

Turns out, the state sent undercover officers to a drag show that happened at the Plaza Live in Orlando back in December to ensure the show didn’t violate Florida’s decency laws. Undercover agents took photos of three minors — who appeared to be accompanied by adults — at the Orlando drag show which has sparked controversy, yet the agents even acknowledged that nothing indecent had happened on stage according to an incident report obtained exclusively by the Miami Herald.

“Besides some of the outfits being provocative (bikinis and short shorts), agents did not witness any lewd acts such as exposure of genital organs,” the report stated. “The performers did not have any physical contact while performing to the rhythm of the music with any patrons.” However, even after the agents found no wrongdoing DeSantis still had a complaint filed to strip the venue of its liquor license which could be costly to the business.

“Having kids involved in this is wrong,” the governor said last year. “It is a disturbing trend in our society to try to sexualize these young people. That is not the way you look out for our children, you protect children, you do not expose them to things that are inappropriate.” So parents can decide what their kids learn in school but they can’t decide what type of entertainment they’re children consume? Weird flex but okay.

It’s really exhausting constantly having a guy like DeSantis, who has the personality of a flaccid penis, to determine what is appropriate entertainment for millions of Floridians. Instead of addressing issues of what not to wear like he’s hosting the TLC hit show, maybe he should focus on how to stop our kids being shot to death in schools or the housing crisis millions of Floridians are facing currently.

