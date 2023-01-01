Ringside Report Reviews In The Dark – Entertainment News







By Janet Grace

Set in The Windy City, “In The Dark” tells the compelling story of an adolescent minded, visually impaired, twenty-seven year old, Murphy Mason, who befriends the teenaged boy who assists her after she’s mugged while walking her dog, Pretzel.

Tighter than twins, their nightly routine of hanging out, enjoying cigarettes and laughter is interrupted when she trips over what seems to be her best buddy, Tyson’s, body.

Screaming for help, she leaves the scene of the possible crime for a moment to call for assistance, yet when the police arrive, they find no evidence, no body, nothing.

Given the fact that Miss Murphy is rather intoxicated, the cops disbelieve her; however, she is RELENTLESS in her quest to find her friend and THAT should have been the title of this show.

Unstoppable, ruthlessly loyal, with a set on her bigger than King Kong’s, you’ll be glad you sat through this series. There’s plenty to detect for we amateur detectives and lovers of whodunnits, and even more to ponder as we flinch at every misstep and yell at the “stupids”.

A super sleuths glory, “In The Dark”, is an action-packed, psychological thriller with dark dramedy tendencies, whose lead character is undoubtedly a super-hero clustered combination consisting of:

a). The visual impairment of Daredevil.

b). The genius of Sherlock.

c). The sarcasm of Iron Man.

d). The wanton intoxication of Jessica Jones.

e). The out and out epitome of Steve Miller’s 70s hit: “The Joker”.

This chick OWNS the “pompotus of love”, portraying more clusters in her personality than Pinel could evaluate in a lifetime.

With twists at every turn leaving you wondering who’s whom and where this is all leading up to, the darker the episodes, the brighter the path into each character’s continually mutating personality.

Each part of this fifty two piece puzzle leaves a trail which flawlessly connects the dots ever so slowly, I found myself chain smoking and fast forwarding the “small talk” to hopefully arrive at the meat and potatoes, to no avail, because It’s not over till it’s over in this rollercoaster. Strap in. It’s a hell-of-a-ride into this deep dish of a show.

Created by Corinne Kingsbury for Warner Brothers.

Produced by Ben Stiller, Ryan McFaul and others

Cast: Perry Mattfield as Murphy

Levi XXII as Pretzel

Trip as Pretzel

Thamela Mpumiwana as Tyson

Brooke Markham as Jess

Keston John as Darnell

Kathleen York as Joy

Derek Webster as Hank

Morgan Kranz as Felix

Casey Deidrick as Matt

Matt Murray as Gene

Theodore Bhat as Josh

Rich Sommer as Dean

Ana Ayora as Sarah

Dewshane Williams as Trey

Calle Walton as Chloe

Marianne Rendón as Leslie

Nicki Micheaux as Nia

Lindsey Broad as Chelsea

Cortni Vaughn Joyner as Sam

Saycon Sengbloh Jules

Natalie Liconti as Sterling

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt