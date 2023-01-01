MMA Fighter Born Without Legs Wins His First Pro Fight

Zion Clark, a 25-year-old former college wrestler who has no legs, recently won his professional MMA debut. Clark was born with a rare birth disorder called caudal regression syndrome, which affects the fetal development of the lower spine. Yet, Clark has made a clear choice not to let his disability stop him from achieving his goals. He won all three rounds of the fight, and is now aiming for a future in the UFC.

Impressive achievements

In addition to winning his MMA debut, Clark also already holds a number of Guinness World Records, including the highest box jump from the hands (0.83m), fastest 20-meter run on the hands (4.78 seconds), and most number of diamond push-ups in three minutes (248, beating the previous record of 240). And, now Clark is proving himself a formidable opponent in the world of MMA. Indeed, accessible sports created or adapted for people with disabilities are becoming increasingly popular as a way for people with disabilities to boost their fitness, agility, and teamwork skills, as well as help them feel confident and empowered. For example, in addition to wheelchair MMA, wheelchair rugby, sit volleyball, wheelchair tennis, and adaptive golf are some of the most popular adaptive sports allowing people with disabilities to live happy and healthy lives.

A tense fight

Clark faced off against Eugene Murray, who’s 0-4 in his career and not disabled, at at Gladiator Challenge in San Diego. From the outset of the fight, Clark was looking for any and every opportunity to take Murray down. It only took Clark a couple of minutes to notch his first takedown – yet Murray quickly sprung back up to his feet. Since MMA rules technically consider Clark a grounded fighter, Murray wasn’t permitted to land any kicks or knees to the head. All three judges unanimously scored the bout 30-27 for Clark (1-0), while Murray dropped to 0-5. In celebration of his win, Clark performed a backflip inside the cage.

Sights set on UFC

Clark now has his sights set on signing with the UFC – an intention he made known last year after TikTok sensation, Hasbulla Magomedov, signed his first UFC contract. Hasbulla was born with Growth Hormone Deficiency (a form of dwarfism). Once Hasbulla’s contract was made public, Clark tweeted: “No way Hasbulla got a UFC contract, I literally fight guys twice my size and still win. If true I’m throwing little man when I see him like a football. I swear then give me the contract Dana unless you have a problem with the disabled levelling up like me!”

Clark is certainly proving to the world there’s nothing he can’t achieve. “It’s the same as it was wrestling for me. I just wrestle against able-bodied people, and I beat able-bodied people”, he recently told TMZ Sports. “Now I’m fighting able-bodied people, and I’m gonna knock out able-bodied people. It’s as simple as that. I’m a fighter.”