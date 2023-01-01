NY Jury Votes To Indict Donald Trump – Explosive News







By Nikki Slusher

Today is one of historic importance in the U.S. A New York grand jury has voted to indict former President Donald Trump for criminal charges related to his hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. Guess it’s going to be a stormy night for the orange guy.

Trump reacted in a statement, “This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history.” He further said in the statement that “ever since I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower [referring to his announcement in New York in 2016 of his candidacy for president], and even before I was sworn in as your president of the United States, the radical left Democrats – the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this country – have been engaged in a witch hunt to destroy the Make American Great Again movement”.

Maybe we will be getting another Trump and Jan. 6th choir song with Trump’s vocals also being recorded via prison phone call. As this news is breaking I am still waiting for more information and will update you all as soon as I can. In the meantime happy indictment day to everyone!

