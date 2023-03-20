Political Satirist Mark Russell Dies at 90 – World News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Mark Russell, the political satirist who delivered his wisecracks to the tunes of his piano, passed away March 30, 2023, of prostate cancer at his home in Washington, D.C. He was 90.

Mark Russell was born Joseph Marcus Ruslander on August 23, 1932, in Buffalo, New York. Russell was a correspondent on the NBC reality TV show REAL PEOPLE (1979-1984), but he was mostly known for his parodies from old standards with humorous lyrics pertinent to the subject matter, including having skewered both Democrats and Republicans, as well as third party, independent and other prominent political figures. In addition to his piano parodies, Russell also made annual appearances on MEET THE PRESS (1947-).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Mark Russell’s family during their time of grief.

