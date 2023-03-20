Ringside Report’s Fight Report of Recent Results and Upcoming Bouts Around The World







By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart

As easy as 1, 2, 3 or A, B, C here we have what happened, what is about to happen and what is due to happen in the boxing world from the perspective of a fan with a laptop, in the heart of Scotland. Three fights, all being talked about and talked up and not all for obvious reasons.

Flash Back – Ringside Report’s Rear View Mirror – one fight from the week past from a Scottish angle (Look it up on a map…)

UK – biggest and most notable – what should be the biggest news in the UK boxing scene.

Saturday 25th March

In Manchester at cruiserweight, defended his WBO title.

Lawrence Okolie W UD David Light.

There are some who viewed this as a “stinker”. By the end it included a Mancunian crowd who booed. Lawrence Okolie did not deserve that. Neither did David Light. This was never going to be the competitive world title fight, in front of a home crowd welcome onto the Sky/Boxxer platform, for which anyone would have hoped – partly because Okolie was not at home and Light was not the most competitive choice in the rankings. But Okolie did shake off the ring rust and make a play to show some of the skills he says he has been honing.

This skill saw him out of sight of Light, early on. By the mid rounds Light was not in trouble but he was so far away from winning that a minor miracle was needed. In the 10th and the final rounds, he was wobbled but he stayed upright as Okolie tried to get the stoppage win he obviously wanted. Even losing a point in the 11th for excessive holding did not really dent Okolie’s comfortable points margin.

My View

Okolie changed his management team, his trainer, his promotional platform and his attitude. No more Mr. Nice Guy may have sounded like a slick and apt phrase but he needed a statement.

The statement he made was that 13 months out of the ring is no good for anybody and it was good to see him back in it. He has never had the skillset to set the neutral alight and it was unfair to judge him on this performance alone.

But…

Okolie made big noises about where he was before this “debut” on a platform he built a career on. He needed a big night of action. He did not deliver and that does pile the pressure on his next outing. If it shall be against one of the other champions at cruiserweight, his team may be concerned. On this showing, there may a be few champions out there who see him as low flying fruit to be picked off. Thing is, that might just suit “The Sauce” perfectly…

Fast Forward – the week to come as viewed from one side of the Atlantic

UK – biggest and most notable – what should be the biggest news in the UK boxing scene.

Saturday 1st April 2023

Who is the heaviest fool as Anthony Joshua takes on Jermaine Franklin in the 02 Arena, London.

The return to the heavyweight scene of one of the heaviest names in boxing is always a bit of a media circus. This week has been no different as Anthony Joshua, has picked an opponent in Jermaine Franklin, which nobody is fooled is anything like a huge test.

Franklin, who did not manage to beat Dillian Whyte, though ran him pretty close is aware he has been brought to London to be the fodder. He will be paid handsomely for it. In the context of many a heavyweight fight being asked for, many a heavyweight fight being organized and most of these heavyweight fights not happening, we do, at least have this.

At the 02 Arena in London, Joshua goes back to where a lot of his biggest triumphs happened. He is expected to win and make a statement – where have we heard that before – and few people think Franklin has a hope in hell.

But this is heavyweight boxing.

My View

It may be heavyweight boxing, but the fact remains that Franklin in his prime is no match for Joshua in his. Joshua has swapped trainers again and has slimmed down the entourage – something asked for or suggested for some time. Now we shall see if the multi-millionaire still has the desire to get up and get active.

Should he lose, he has suggested he will retire. Should he lose his status would fall apart. I have little doubt that, despite coming off two losses, Joshua will win.

As soon as he does, people will want the Joshua/Fury fight. The contracts were ready before, the discussions have been had and Fury does not have an opponent. With a longer camp than Fury was suggesting he was going to have to take on Oleksandr Usyk, this should at least be a chance for us to hope, once more, there might be a big fight happening.

But first there is Franklin. I reckon this is over within 6 but that Franklin will ask a few questions before losing under pressure. In the Usyk fights, Joshua did some new things, changed his approach, looked to box and not just rely on his size – now is the right time for him to show that more.

Future History – and the week to follow…

UK – biggest and most notable – what should be the biggest news in the UK boxing scene.

Saturday 8th April

In San Antonio, Texas, the WBC super welterweight title shall be decided between Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Marlon Tapales.

