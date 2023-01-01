2 Entertainment Trends Among Boxing Fans

There are a lot of sports out there but none seem to cause as much of a stir as boxing does. People still recite Muhammad Ali when they talk about greatness, the rumble in the jungle is still given the acclaim as one of the greatest sporting events of all time and who can help but talk about Iron Mike biting somebodies ear off?

The fame and acclaim of the sport is not lost in the past though, even now heavyweight boxing matches get some of the best coverage, buys and attention over any other sport. Consider the recent trilogy with Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder which is considered one of the best match ups to ever take place within the ring. Also think about the recent controversy surround Anthony Joshua when he snatched the mic and started ranting after his second loss to Alexander Usyk. Boxing is a cultural milestone and anyone who disagrees is wrong, and when something is so culturally significant, there are going to be trends amongst the fans. There are a few of these currently sweeping the world and two of the largest will be discussed in more detail below.

Boxing Games

Gaming is one of the most popular forms of entertainment at the minute. There are a few reasons for this which include:

– Quality: Games have come a long way since they were originally developed and were only available in arcades, now, people are able to fully immerse themselves in the experiences that are available for different games. This means that games seem a lot more compelling with an engaging story, creative controls and good graphics.

– Accessibility: Online gambling games are growing incredibly popular. The makes it so that players feel as though they are in a real casino rather than in their own home. Not to mention, these games are very easy to access as people can go on them on their mobile phone and laptop. The same applies to other games too.

Thanks to these developments which has led to increased popularity in gaming, it’s hardly any surprise that boxing fans have started to play on different boxing games. The likes of eSports Boxing, Creed, BoxVR and Big Rumble Boxing are all available and fans of the sport are quick to try them out and feel like they’re in the ring themselves.

Celebrity / Influencer Boxing

Unless you were living under a rock, you will likely have heard about the recent bout between YouTuber Jake Paul and professional boxer Tommy Fury. This sold millions of PPV’s and signifies just how popular celebrity / influencer boxing is becoming. It divides the boxing community but given how many people are getting involved, this is a trend that isn’t going anywhere any time soon. There are a number of companies now getting set up dedicated solely to influencer boxing and with fights taking place in America, Saudi Arabia and the UK, there is no doubt that this is a trend that will continue and likely be very profitable for the boxing community.