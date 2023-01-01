Q & A with Chuck Leavell







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Chuck Leavell is the keyboardist and musical director with The Rolling Stones since 1982. He has performed on almost every Stones album. He was also a member of The Allman Brothers in the 1970s. The band might be going on tour later this year and Chuck will be part of that again.

KB: How old were you when you picked up your first music instrument and what was it?

My mom played the piano. When I was very young, 5 or 6 years old and often with my older brother and sister in school and dad out working, it was just mom and me in the house. I would ask her to play. She was not a teacher or professional, but she could play quite well, and she would oblige. She would show me simple things sometimes and leave me to my own resources occasionally. So, I just fell in love with the instrument and stuck with it. Along the way, I learned some guitar and also played the tuba in Jr. High but other than that, had very little formal training.

KB: Who were your music idols when you were a kid?

I was fortunate to grow up in the South in the 60s, so we would hear all kinds of music: Country, gospel, pop, soul and R&B, and of course eventually British Invasion. Of course, I liked it all but influences included Ray Charles, Leon Russell, Nicky Hopkins, Elton John, and more.

KB: You were part of The Allman Brothers: How did you became a member and how was it working with them?

I had been called in to work on Gregg Allman’s first solo record called “Laid Back”. Those sessions went very well, and sometimes there would be jam sessions after hours when all the Allman Bros. would come in and play. After 2-3 weeks of this, I got a call from the band’s manager, Phil Walden, who told me to come to his office. Not knowing what was going on, when I got there, all the members were in the room. The “shoe” eventually dropped, and they asked me to join the band which of course I did! I had just turned 20 a few short months before. Quite an opportunity…

KB: Since 1982 you are the keyboardist and musical director for The Rolling Stones? Tell me how that all started.

Bill Graham, who was a famous promoter, loved the The Allman Brothers and we became friends. In ’81, he was tapped to be Tour Director for the Stones. They wanted to try out some new folks on keys, and Bill suggested me. I went for an audition on very short notice, like 36 hours, hopped on a plane and they kept me for three days. I didn’t get the position immediately, as they were about to start a tour…. but four months later I got the call to do a European tour and have had the seat ever since.

KB: What are your most fond memories of working with Sir Mick and Keith?

So many…but I’ll say that watching them write songs, experiment with the recording process and hammer out arrangements and final touches is an amazing process to be involved in. But as for shows: playing Prague just months after the Wall fell was memorable…126K people came. There was a wonderful feeling of freedom there and the posters read: “Tanks roll out, Stones roll in!” Playing Havana to 700K folks also memorable, as well as a free show we did in Rio that 1.5 million folks attended.

KB: If you were to make an album with 7 of your most favorite songs (NOT your own): What would you pick and why?

That’s tough…I’ve actually sort of done that with a live record I did: “chuck Gets Big” with a 17-piece big band from Germany. Songs like “Honky Tonk Women” and “Tumbling Dice” by the Stones, “Living in a Dream” by my friend Randall Bramblett, “Losing Hand” by Ray Charles, “Statesboro Blues” by Allman Brothers and others. All songs I still love to play.

KB: Is there anyone you have not played with, or you wished you had?

Well, maybe Van Morrison…such a great voice and talent; Sting…love his music; wish I could have played with Otis Redding and other Soul greats…

KB: What are you currently up to? Any new stuff happening?

Waiting to hear if the Stones will tour later this year and going into the studio myself soon to do a gospel record and maybe some other stuff…and I still enjoy doing sessions for others. Blessed!

