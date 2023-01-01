A Stormy (Daniels) Future for One Indicted Donald J. Trump







By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart

As I sit in my Kailyard I often wonder about the future.

People have favorite Scots words that don’t necessarily tell the tale of who they are, but they certainly show us what they truly mean. One of those words is crabbit.

To be crabbit is to be that bit more than angry or upset. It is a state of mind, and that mind will be troubled, even disturbed.

Now who could I possibly be talking about when I contemplate who may be crabbit in the news this week?

Now, I apologize for returning to this man because his poisonous and noxious bases of publicity do truly nauseate.

But over in the UK we have watched with fascination.

The closest we have come to a Prime Minister being faced with such awful charges was when people called for Tony Blair to be tried for War Crimes after the Iraq invasion. Of course, current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been fined for COVID violations as was former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, falling foul of their own rules. Right now, Johnson, a close friend of Mr. Donald Trump, is also being investigated for wrongdoing but in a typical sense of English outrage it is for lying to the House of Commons, more a misdemeanor than a felony.

Nobody tried to pay off a porn star over here.

But let’s be clear about Stormy Daniels. A woman much maligned and tried in a court of injustice by Trump supporters who on the one hand preach about values and morals and behind closed doors dust off the fluffy handcuffs and sterilize their ball gags. Nothing wrong with any of that – but cus out the pastor and people shall try you for treason. In their moral universe, if you lie, cheat and break the law then you can expect an army of sycophants to stick on their costumes and come supporting you. Daniels at least did her “sinning” in public.

By the looks of things, Donald Trump, in private, broke the law.

For that, like all mortals, he should be punished.

His appearance in a courtroom where he shall be given a platform to embarrass himself is one thing, that he may be given any form of clemency is another.

And so, let me make a case for how we should forgive but also learn to forget Mr. Trump.

Trump is a clarion call for the far right. His “persecution” is believed in, beyond the borders of the US. Far right conspiracy theorists use him as an example to convince themselves and their supporters that there is a deep state working against them. In Trump they have a martyr who can suggest and frequently does that the media are organs of that deep state who have the ability to tell vicious lies against their “truth”.

If he is sent to prison, he shall, from that cell, become a greater clarion call. He shall be a man who the far right shall hold up as an example of how, if you say the things the majority believe in, you will be persecuted. They feed off that type of narrative and they need it to peddle their filth.

And it is filth.

Of course, his struggle may well take the form of prison diaries to be peddled to the outside world. I wonder what my Struggle is in German…

And that, is the case for the defense of making a deal with Trump. There is nothing else to give as a plea in mitigation. He is a failed businessman with many bankruptcies so is not a pinnacle of the commercial establishment. He is not a man of charitable values, so he shall not be missed by the Commonweal. He is not a man who has cultural significance so he shall not be canonized by those with intelligence. His saintliness is well hidden.

As a political figure, his time in the White House was a car crash. Often times played out on public platforms the believers clapped, and the rest shook their heads. He made the USA a laughingstock internationally and his love in with China and North Korea marked him out as a danger to world peace. And before we get the whole “China virus” nonsense – watch the initial reports where he praised President Xi for taking the necessary steps to stop COVID spreading. When the armed forces made gains in wars he believed should never have been fought, he went on TV and blabbered about big dogs and made a mockery of the professionalism of soldiers.

He was no patriot.

And so, when he gets indicted and when the trial begins and the years it may take to get to that trial are undertaken, there is a simple message for the GOP – get rid. There are some decent Republicans out there. The time is now for them to find their backbone in the cupboard and put it back in. And for me, for the very first time I am going to love watching a crabbit man get what a crabbit man should…

A view from the new Kailyard or, how you look over there, from over here…

(Kailyard n. a cabbage patch, often attached to a school of writing – the Kailyard School – a genre of overly sentimental and sweet Scottish literature from the late 19th century where sentimental and nostalgic tales are told in escapist tales of fantasy, but here we seek to reverse it by making the Kailyard Observations of effective invective comment from that looks not to return to the past but to launch us into a better future by the one Donald worth believing…

Crabbit… In a bad temper, out of humour.

