Ringside Report’s Fight Report of Recent Results and Upcoming Bouts Around The World

As easy as 1, 2, 3 or A, B, C here we have what happened, what is about to happen and what is due to happen in the boxing world from the perspective of a fan with a laptop, in the heart of Scotland. Three fights, all being talked about and talked up and not all for obvious reasons.

Flash Back – Ringside Report’s Rear View Mirror – one fight from the week past from a Scottish angle (Look it up on a map…)

UK – biggest and most notable – what should be the biggest news in the UK boxing scene.

Saturday 1st April 2023

Anthony Joshua W UD Jermaine Franklin at the 02 Arena, London.

Anthony Joshua comfortably beat Jermaine Franklin over 12 rounds of heavyweight boxing.

Franklin managed to stay with AJ up until the 5th round and then AJ just sped forwards, leaving Franklin in his wake. It was an ill-tempered affair that continued even after the final bell and Franklin has taken to social media to continue his beef.

The first two rounds belonged to AJ, and there was a feeling that this could be what he wanted it to be – a knockout win. Then Franklin appeared to wake up and over the next three grew in confidence as AJ started to show some of the doubts over his ability that a new trainer and three losses over your last five fights could do to you. Then AJ seemed to win the next seven rounds, nearly had Franklin out in round ten and was the fresher going into round twelve.

But the doubts remain.

My View

Jermaine Franklin came into the ring looking sharper and lighter than his fight against Dillian Whyte. Rounds three to five showed that.

Anthony Joshua was at his career heaviest but at no point looked as though he was running out of steam. It was widely suggested that coming in heavy meant he wanted a quick knockout. For two rounds that seemed to be the plan.

The rest of the contest adds to the mystery.

Joshua’s skill and his jab did a lot of the damage but fighting at range helped Franklin stay in the fight. Not putting your weight into the pressure you can bring, meant Franklin kept himself in contention.

It was a win but there are plenty of people who now think AJ has lost his hunger. He was spending far too long looking over his shoulder to the corner during the fight asking for opinions from his trainer, he was spending too long clinching and keeping Franklin off him in case he got hit and there is plenty of people who left the ringside underwhelmed by the “New Dawn” this was advertised to be.

Joshua wants Tyson Fury next and, whilst I do not like the idea of fighters “getting up” for bigger fights that would be a stern test of whether AJ has the heart. On this evidence he would not last the full 12 rounds.

I have a funny feeling his next fight shall, therefore, not be Fury.

Franklin has bizarrely done himself few favors. This was another lackluster showing and he is not being mentioned as anything other than a former opponent. Some of the lesser heavyweights probably fancy their chances against him as he has had two golden opportunities to do himself a solid and propel himself into contention – and lost both. The future looks less bright now that the circus has moved on, but he did manage to get AJ to question himself and for that deserves some credit.

Fast Forward – the week to come as viewed from one side of the Atlantic

UK – biggest and most notable – what should be the biggest news in the UK boxing scene.

Saturday 8th April

In San Antonio, Texas, the WBC super-bantamweight title shall be decided between Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Marlon Tapales.

Whilst the headliner in San Antonio, may be Jesse Bam Rodriguez against Cristian Gonzalez for the vacant WBO super flyweight title, for me the super bantamweight clash between Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Marlon Tapales looks like the fight most likely to capture everyone’s attention.

Tapales, who has not gone a full 12 rounds in years, is looking to cause an upset whilst Akhmadaliev, in his 12th contest, is looking to make himself the number 1 at this weight. While the Stephen Fulton/ Naoya Inoue clash is off, he may have an opportunity to make that statement. Should Akhmadaliev get through this, therefore he will possibly face the winner in May/ June of Stephen Fulton/ Naoya Inoue.

My View

In a weekend where there are very few other fights on, this pops out as a clash that will be very fan friendly. A few weeks on, there are not one, not two but three big bills on in the UK and that would have been better spread out, however venues are premium, and scheduling is not the easy process fans think it is – but it would have been nice to have one of the big fights on this weekend. This fight will not make many waves over here as we have few at his level and weight that would make the grade in a title fight against any of them…

But this will do the rounds afterwards as a barn burner… I do hope…

Future History – and the week to follow…

UK – biggest and most notable – what should be the biggest news in the UK boxing scene.

Saturday 15th April

At the Copper Box, London the heavyweights are back with the interim WBO belt on the line between Joe Joyce and Zhilei Zhang.

