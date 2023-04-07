Dorothy Parker: Poem in the American Manner







By Karen Beishuizen



I dunno yer highfalutin’ words, but here’s th’ way it seems

When I’m peekin’ out th’ winder o’ my little House o Dreams;

I’ve been lookin’ ‘roun’ this big ol’ world, as bizzy as a hive,

An’ I want t’ tell ye, neighbor mine, it’s good t’ be alive.

I’ve ben settin’ here, a-thinkin’ hard, an’ say, it seems t’ me

That this big ol’ world is jest about as good as it kin be,

With its starvin’ little babies, an’ its battles, an’ its strikes,

An’ its profiteers, an’ hold-up men—th’ dawggone little tykes!

An’ its hungry men that fought fer us, that nobody employs.

An’ I think, “Why, shucks, we’re jest a lot o’ grown-up little boys!”

An’ I settle back, an’ light my pipe, an’ reach fer Mother’s hand,

An’ I wouldn’t swap my peace o’ mind fer nothin’ in the land;

Fer this world uv ours, that jest was made fer folks like me an’ you

Is a purty good ol’ place t’ live—say, neighbor, ain’t it true?

