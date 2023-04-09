Easter Message To Keep #MovingHumanityForward Across The World From Career Navy Man and Activist “Bad” Brad Berkwitt

I’m not giving up on the dream or the fight to achieve it by #MovingHumanityForward

I invite you to follow me & I will follow you back so we can dream & fight together to keep #MovingHumanityForward 🙏💙👊 pic.twitter.com/AuYobOfwOz

— Official Account of (Activist) "Bad" Brad Berkwitt (@BadBradRSR) April 9, 2023