Actor Michael Lerner Dies at 81- Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Academy Award nominee Michael Lerner, known for his many roles on TV and in films such as ELF (2003) and GODZILLA (1998), passed away April 8, 2023. Lerner’s cause of death was not disclosed. He was 81.

Lerner’s career began in 1970 when he made his film debut in ALEX IN WONDERLAND. He then began being cast in supporting roles in films such as THE CANDIDATE (1972), and a remake of THE POSTMAN ALWAYS RING TWICE (1981).

During the mid-1990s Lerner played Mel Horowitz in the TV series CLUELESS (1996-1999), based on the feature film of the same name, and appeared in THE BEAUTICIAN AND THE BEAST (1997), with Fran Drescher and Timothy Dalton. Lerner was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in BARTON FINK (1991).

His additional filmography includes THE BRADY BUNCH (1969-1974), THAT GIRL (1966-1971), IRONSIDE (1967-1975), EMERGENCY (1972-1979), LOVE, AMERICAN STYLE (1969-1974), M*A*S*H (1972-1983), DARK VICTORY (1976), WONDER WOMAN (1975-1979), MACGYVER (1985-1992), HILL STREET BLUES (1981-1987), OMEN IV: THE AWAKENING (1991), FOR RICHER FOR POORER (1997), CELEBRITY (1998), THE MOD SQUAD (1999), KINGDOM HOSPITAL (2004), LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT (1999-), ENTOURAGE (2004-2011), SAVING GRACE (2007-2010), MIRROR, MIRROR (2012), GLEE (2009-2015), X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST (2014), and FIRST OSCAR (2022).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Michael Lerner’s family during their time of grief.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt