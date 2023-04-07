FBI Arrests Classified Documents Leaker







By Nikki Slusher

The FBI has arrested a 21-year-old air national guardsman suspected of leaking classified U.S. intelligence documents that have prompted major national security concerns. Specifically, the leaked documents have upended relations between American allies and exposed the Ukrainian military’s weaknesses per The New York Times. The Times also revealed the man as Jack Teixeira, who is a member of the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard. He is also linked to the online group that leaked the documents on Discord.

Discord is a gaming chat application for players to talk while playing, although it has gone more mainstream since the pandemic. Chat rooms are created for certain groups or interests, with some having up to a million members. Teixeira used Didcord to guide a group of 20 to 30 people — mainly young men and teens — that bonded over guns, racist memes, politics, and video games.

Teixeira was arrested by federal authorities on Thursday after being identified as the group’s leader where the classified documents were leaked. He was trained as a “Cyber Transport Systems Journeyman” and was assigned to the 102nd Intelligence Wing on Joint Base Cape Cod in Massachusetts. The website states cybertransport systems specialists are responsible for keeping the force’s communication networks operating.

Since the story has broken, the far right GOP have already begun making Teixeira out to be a whistleblower. “Jake Teixeira is white, male, christian, and antiwar. That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime. And he told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more,” she tweeted. Greene continued, “Ask yourself who is the real enemy? A young low level national guardsmen? Or the administration that is waging war in Ukraine, a non-NATO nation, against nuclear Russia without war powers?”

Per reporter Julian Barnes, a F.B.I. spokeswoman said: “Today, the F.B.I. took 21-year-old Jack Douglas Teixeira into custody without incident at a residence in North Dighton, Massachusetts, for his alleged involvement in leaking classified U.S. government and military documents…The F.B.I. is continuing to conduct authorized law enforcement activity at the residence,” she said. “Since late last week the F.B.I. has aggressively pursued investigative leads and today’s arrest exemplifies our continued commitment to identifying, pursuing, and holding accountable those who betray our country’s trust and put our national security at risk.”

Of course MTG and the other far right would support someone accused of espionage. Insurrectionists must support their own. Just curious as to how long members of Congress will be allowed to continue serving while supporting domestic terrorists. It’s getting exhausting.

