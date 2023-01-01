The Story Of… H. C. Andersen Museum in Odense, Denmark (Part I)







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Who didn’t like fairy tales growing up as a kid? We all remember “The Emperor’s New Clothes”, “The Ugly Duckling”, “The Little Mermaid”, “The Snow Queen. These stories were written by Hans Christian Andersen, a Danish poet and author. He wrote 156 fairy tales which has been translated in more than 60 languages. The H.C. Museum in Odense opened in 1908 and expanded throughout the years. Visiting the museum, you will experience a journey through his life and work. Curiosity is a Must. You can also do the ”In Andersen’s footsteps” walk which is 2,5 km / 1,5 miles long and takes you through the centre of Odense – literally following the footsteps of Andersen beginning at the birthplace in Hans Jensens Stræde, once the poorest district in the City, through the historical quarter, the school Andersen attended, his childhood home and the river where his mother made her living washing clothes. Go check it out when you are in Odense.

KB: Tell me how the museum was founded.

The museum opened in 1908 in birthplace of H.C. Andersen. The building had been purchased by the Municipality of Odense in 1905 – the 100-year anniversary for Andersen’s birth. Following a thorough restauration process by the architect Jens Vilhelm Pedersen the birthplace began its life a museum in 1908. The exhibition outgrew the confines of the birthplace and additional buildings were added in 1930, 1976 and again in 2004. In 2021 we inaugurated the brand-new museum drawn by the Japanese architect Kengo Kuma.

KB: Who was Hans Christian Andersen for people who don’t know him?

Hans Christian Andersen was a Danish poet and author. Although a prolific writer of plays, travelogues, novels, and poems, he is best remembered for his fairy tales. he fairy tales, consisting of 156 stories across nine volumes have been translated into more than 160 languages.

KB: What are the most famous stories he has written?

His most famous fairy tales include “The Little Mermaid”, “The Nightingale”, “The Ugly Duckling”, “The Snow Queen” and “The Little Matchstick Girl” to name a few.

KB: What is on display at the museum?

The museum displays the life and work of H.C. Andersen. On your tour through the exhibition, you will see objects that Andersen collected and used, mementos from his many travels and of course examples of all his art. That being drafts and 1 edition copies of this poetry, novels, plays and fairy tales – as well as his visual art – drawings, papercuts, and decoupage.

KB: I step inside his house for the first time. What do I see? Walk me through it.

The museum is not your classical cultural historical museum. It is a journey through Andersen’s life and work, where you as a guest must explore and be curious. Our guiding principle is that we as a museum “want to talk like Andersen – not just about him”. As such our mediation strives to invoke the same feelings as the stories that have brought our guests to the museum. Your travelling companion through these magical exhibits is based on the latest technology. With the help of a headset, you will enjoy an engaging and unique audio experience that guides you and interacts with the multiple installations of the museum. All your senses will be activated, and you will never quite know what to expect.

KB: What is the fairy tale universe experience?

In Hans Christian Andersen’s House, you can experience his unique world in totally new ways when the exhibits talk to you through sound, light and scenography, not to mention a battery of new technologies. In the Fairy Tale Realm this allows you to interact with figures from 12 fairy tales, which we have chosen, and thus play a part in story. Perhaps you will be the one to win over the Princess and half a Kingdom. Or you can lend an ear to the frustrations of the Pea – it’s all up to you. Take your time and explore.

KB: Tell me about the walk-through people can do in Odense.

” In Andersen’s footsteps” is a 2,5 km walk through the centre of Odense – literally following the footsteps of Andersen beginning at the birthplace in Hans Jensens Stræde, once the poorest district in the city, through the historical quarter, the school Andersen attended, his childhood home, the river where his mother made her living washing clothes and much much more. The walk can be found in the Museum app, which is completely free, It can be found in Applestore and Googleplay.

KB: How did the museum survive the Covid pandemic? I assume you rely on donations?

As all other museums in Denmark, we were closed during the pandemic. Only critical functions and management functions were working. As the lockdown and closure was by government mandate, museums were paid by the state to send people home. Donations are very rare in the Danish Museum system. State recognized museums are run on primarily public funds – municipal and state funds as well as own earnings by the museum.

KB: Why should people visit the museum?

Well, the easy answer is for H.C. Andersen of course – jokes a side. Andersen’s fairy tales are stories about the human existence – they are in short about life. They offer perspective, depth and insights, which we can all relate to and learn from. To explore Andersen’s fairy tales is to explore oneself. On another level, the new museum is a new and unique way of creating a museum experience in which exhibition, architecture and garden landscape all intertwine.

