Fox News Settles With Dominion







By Nikki Slusher

Well, well, well it looks like Fox News settled the defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems. The suit stemmed from Fox’s continuous allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election; all which have been proven as false by experts and the courts. According to Dominon’s lawyer Fox News agreed to give Dominion a settlement for $787.5 million, around half of the original asking price of $1.6 billion.

On Tuesday afternoon Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis announced the settlement from the bench. This came ahead of the trial’s scheduled start. Per the NPR’s report, the amount of $787.5 million “represents vindication and accountability,” said Dominion lawyer Justin Nelson. “Lies have consequences.”

Fox News released a statement quickly after the settlement was announced. “We acknowledge the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false,” the statement said. “This settlement reflects FOX’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards. We are hopeful that our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion amicably, instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, allows the country to move forward from these issues.”

This isn’t the end of Fox’s legal issues either. Smartmatic currently has a $2.7 billion lawsuit against the company that claims over 100 false statements made by Fox News hosts and guests were broadcast. “Without any true villain, Defendants invented one. Defendants decided to make Smartmatic the villain in their story,” the suit reads.

Seeing how terrible the Dominion case went for Fox, I’d say the upcoming ones won’t be much better. Accountability is coming and it’s getting expensive.

